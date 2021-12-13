Rain, wind and snow

A potent storm system tapping atmospheric river moisture will bring impressive amounts of rain and snow to Central California.

Rain and snow will increase in intensity Monday afternoon and evening.

Rain could easily total more than an inch on the Valley floor.

This while mountain areas will see several feet of snow. Expect 2 to 4 feet of snow above 5,000 feet in elevation.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada until Tuesday evening. Total snow accumulations of 2-4 feet, with isolated totals of 5-8 feet are possible. A Winter Storm Warning means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The majority of this snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday. Travel could be extremely difficult or impossible.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the West Side Mountains and portions of the San Joaquin Valley until 4 AM PST Tuesday morning. Strong wind gusts may blow down tree branches and power lines. Travel will be hazardous, particularly for high profile vehicles. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Interstate 5, Highways 99, 41, 43, 46, 58, 152, including through Pacheco Pass, and Highway 198 west of Visalia.