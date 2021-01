Dry and mild this first weekend of 2021. Then a storm system arrives Monday. This one appears to be taking a more northerly route past our area, meaning we will get considerably less precipitation in many areas, especially south of Fresno.

Northern areas of the Sierra Nevada like near Yosemite National Park should still get a good soaking. In fact, computer models suggest a potential of an inch or so of rain and as much as a foot of snow in high elevations. Snow levels will be about 7,000 feet.