Rain brings chances for foggy mornings

Fairly decent rainfall totals from this weekend are helping set the stage for morning fog in the Valley this week.

Fresno received nearly 3/4″ rain since Friday.

The start of the workweek brings dry weather for a few days.

Then another system drops in late Wednesday and early Thursday. Precipitation amounts from this look to remain fairly light. A couple inches of snow at Shaver Lake, more in higher elevations.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the week with temperatures within a few degrees of average.