Rain arrives Monday

The first weekend of 2021 is very nice with a mix of sun and clouds and mild temperatures.

A storm system passes Monday, moreso to our north.

Areas south of Fresno won’t see much precipitation and Fresno may get about 0.15″ with 1/4″ possible in Merced. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect during the day Monday for high elevations surrounding Yosemite National Park. Here, up to a foot of snow will fall in high elevations of the Sierra Nevada. A few inches of snow will fall as low as 6,000 feet. It will also be windy with gusts of 40 mph. Not much snow will fall south of Yosemite. It’s too far beyond the reach of this storm system.