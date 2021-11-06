Rain arrives Monday night

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A storm system will bring a decent amount of rain to Central California Monday and Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will come after midnight early Tuesday morning.

Totals could reach a half inch in the Valley and reach up to a couple inches in foothill and mountain areas. Here’s the latest forecast:

Snow levels are going to be quite high — around 8,000 feet. Most localities will see this as rain rather than snow.

Fresno reached a high of 71 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 60s from here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com