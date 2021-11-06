Rain arrives Monday night

A storm system will bring a decent amount of rain to Central California Monday and Tuesday.

The heaviest rain will come after midnight early Tuesday morning.

Totals could reach a half inch in the Valley and reach up to a couple inches in foothill and mountain areas. Here’s the latest forecast:

Snow levels are going to be quite high — around 8,000 feet. Most localities will see this as rain rather than snow.

Fresno reached a high of 71 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Highs will stay in the 60s from here.