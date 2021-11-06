Rain arrives Monday night

A storm system will bring a decent amount of rain to Central California Monday and Tuesday.
The heaviest rain will come after midnight early Tuesday morning.
Totals could reach a half inch in the Valley and reach up to a couple inches in foothill and mountain areas. Here’s the latest forecast:
Snow levels are going to be quite high — around 8,000 feet. Most localities will see this as rain rather than snow.
Fresno reached a high of 71 degrees Saturday afternoon.
Highs will stay in the 60s from here.