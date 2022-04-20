A storm system dropping out of the Gulf of Alaska brings decent rain amounts to the Valley and snow to mountain areas, mainly above 5,000 feet.

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Sierra Nevada through Sequoia National Park in Tulare County above 5,000 feet. The warning is for the period from 5 AM Thursday morning through 11 AM Friday afternoon. The majority of this snow is expected to fall Thursday afternoon and evening.

If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle.

Expect 6 to 12 inches of snow above 5,000 feet with local accumulations of up to 2 feet.

The Valley will receive some decent rain with this system, too.