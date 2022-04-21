A cold storm system will bring decent amounts of rain to the Valley and heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada.

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada from Fresno County northward into Yosemite National Park above 5,000 feet from 5 AM Today through 11 AM Friday. The majority of this snow is expected to fall in the afternoon and evening. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle.

Rain amounts in the Valley will vary but decent totals are expected overall. Although temperatures will hover above and below freezing in many mountain areas, expect heavy snow above 5,000 feet.