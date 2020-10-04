Rain and snow possible next weekend

Rain and mountain snow are possible next weekend. However, Central California may be the southernmost extent of the reach of this storm system. This means all it takes is a small change in path or strength for this storm system to miss us. Our first soaking of the fall season often occurs in October.

An optimistic Futurecast for next Saturday

Fresno reached a high of 96 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is now 85 degrees.

Haze is thick in the Valley as conditions remain stagnant. Cooler temperatures are expected to arrive midweek along with some cleaner air.