Rain and snow heavy overnight

The Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada began Sunday morning. It continues until 5 PM Monday.

Sunday and Monday bring the most intense rain and snow this week.

Here’s my expected rain and snow totals for these two days:

Fresno: 0.80″ rain

Madera: 0.75″ rain

Merced: 0.75″ rain

Los Banos: 0.33″ rain

Visalia: 0.75″ rain

Oakhurst: 1.9″ rain

Mariposa: 1.70″ rain

Yosemite Valley: 2.25″ rain

Badger Pass: 32″ snow

Shaver: 1.5 feet of wet, melting snow

Huntington Lake: 34″ snow

Lodgepole: 23″ snow

Hume: 2.1″ rain

Huron: 0.25″ rain

Lemoore: 0.50″ rain

Reedley: 0.95″ rain

North Fork: 2.25″ rain

Tioga Pass: 20″ snow

Post Peak: 49″ snow

Coalinga: 0.28″ rain

Some precipitation will linger Tuesday and Wednesday but will not be as intense as Sunday and Monday.

High pressure gains control by later this week clearing skies and warming temperatures.

As for right now, the main cold front with this system will cross the area overnight. Rain and snow will be their heaviest through the middle of the night and begin to lessen by sunrise Monday. There will still be rain and snow through the day on Monday but it will not be as intense.

Winds were strong enough along the west side of the Valley for the National Weather Service in Hanford to issue a Wind Advisory. Winds are no longer so strong.

Flooding is a concern near the Briceburg and Ferguson burn scars near Mariposa on into Yosemite. Mud may quickly erode in these areas causing debris flows. The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Flash Flood Warning for this area through 10:45 PM Sunday.

Heavy rain overnight may threaten parts of the Valley with poor or slow drainage.