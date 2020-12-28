Rain and snow heaviest overnight

Rain and mountain snow will be plentiful overnight as a storm system passes through Central California.
Several bands of showers and snow showers have already passed ahead of the main part of this storm system, which is set to cross the Valley in the early morning hours Monday.
That’s when the bulk of precipitation will fall reflected in these forecast totals.
It’s windy in the mountains and very windy on the Grapevine.
Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet by morning.
There’s a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning active in our area.
Chances for wet weather return Thursday and late next weekend, albeit not as strong as tonight.