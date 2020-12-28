Rain and snow heaviest overnight

Rain and mountain snow will be plentiful overnight as a storm system passes through Central California.

Several bands of showers and snow showers have already passed ahead of the main part of this storm system, which is set to cross the Valley in the early morning hours Monday.

That’s when the bulk of precipitation will fall reflected in these forecast totals.

It’s windy in the mountains and very windy on the Grapevine.

Snow levels will drop to 3,500 feet by morning.

There’s a winter weather advisory and winter storm warning active in our area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a portion of the Sierra above 4000 feet and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for both the Sierra north of Kings Canyon and the Kern County Mountains above 4,000 feet from 12 AM PST Monday morning through Monday afternoon. 10 to 14 inches of new snowfall is expected above 4000 feet with 18 to 24 inches possible above 7000 feet in the Sierra Nevada. 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected above 3500 feet in the Kern County Mountains. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. Winds will gust as high as 45 mph on exposed ridge tops and near the crest. Travel could be very to extremely difficult. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle. For information on road conditions, including closures or delays, call Caltrans at 1-800-427-7623.

Chances for wet weather return Thursday and late next weekend, albeit not as strong as tonight.