Powerful wintry storm to hit just before Thanksgiving

Weather Forecasts

A potent storm system will bring significant rain to the Valley and at least a couple feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada starting late Tuesday.

These illustrations are based off the GFS forecast model.

Wednesday — the day before Thanksgiving — will be cold and wet.

Cold air with this storm system will drop snow levels to near a couple thousand feet. This suggests travel hazards on mountain passes including the Grapevine.

Rain and snow amounts are difficult to determine this far ahead of time. The direction, intensity and timing of this wintry storm will change in the coming days. We’ll keep you updated.

