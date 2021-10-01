Poor air quality continues

Air quality was poor again Friday. In Fresno, fine particulate matter (PM 2.5) levels reached the highest — very unhealthy — category several hours Friday morning.

A little improvement came in the early evening as much of the thickest smoke hugged the eastern foothills. Thick smoke is again spreading west across the Valley.

Expect smoky and hazy conditions to continue through the weekend.

Some cleaner air comes next week as temperatures cool.

Fresno reached 92 degrees Friday afternoon.

This is above the average for this time of year.

Temperatures will warm a little more this weekend before next week’s cooling trend.