Patchy morning fog returns Sunday

Fresno reached a high of 61 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The average high this time of year in Fresno is 63 degrees.

Once again, our day started off foggy in some spots. Near Visalia, visibility dropped below a mile between 6:30 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

We haven’t had rain recently so this is not the notoriously thick Tule fog we often get this time of year. This patchy fog can still be problematic and locally quite thick near water like where CA-99 crosses the San Joaquin River into Madera County and near the Kings River on into Tulare County.

I’m expecting the same thing tomorrow morning but not Monday. A dry storm system (basically a weak cold front) drops in late Sunday. This will drop temperatures a few degrees but also stir up the air enough to prevent much fog from forming Monday morning. It may also be windy at times in the mountains. The forecast remains dry all the way through Thanksgiving while temperatures will be within a few degrees of average (highs in the low 60s).

Fall leaves are in spectacular colors right now!