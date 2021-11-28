No rain this week

As another atmospheric river slams the Pacific Northwest and causes more flooding, California remains dry all week.

GFS computer model shows total precipitation over the next seven days.

California looks like an island surrounded by a sea of rain falling virtually everywhere else.

The Jet Stream — sometimes known as the storm track — takes the form of a wave. It’s common in the course of its movement that storm systems impact different areas at different times.

On the whole over time, some areas get more rain than others. This is the basis of each area’s climate. There are years where this spread is similar to long-recorded averages and years where it differs substantially. You may have heard of El Nino and La Nina years marked by particular repeating sea temperature and ocean current patterns. These come with their own patterns in the jet stream or storm track often lasting many months.

This is a La Nina year, and in typical fashion the Pacific Northwest is getting above-average precipitation.

Historically, La Nina impacts to precipitation in Central California are more complicated. For us, there are factors making some La Nina years different than others. There are different strengths and types of La Nina, known as ENSO. https://www.climate.gov/enso

When you look at precipitation in Central California in La Nina years, there’s no obvious pattern like in the Pacific Northwest. In other words, you can make a more reliable winter season precipitation forecast for Pacific Northwest than for Central California. Our window of certainty is smaller. It makes for fascinating study with the promise of new discoveries.

This week, the position of the storm track brings more rain to our north while California remains dry. There is a possibility of rain in another week, but it will take a while before I can forecast it with certainty.