Fresno reached a high of 60 degrees Friday afternoon.

The average high for Fresno this time of year is 63 degrees.

Expect patchy morning fog this weekend in the Valley, thickest around sunrise.

Fog will be similar to the past few mornings, if not lighter.

A dry storm system arrives Sunday evening. Although this does not present chances for rain or snow, winds will increase through the area — especially in the mountains.

Our weather stays dry through the Thanksgiving holiday.