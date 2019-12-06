Next storm system hits Friday night

Wintry weather arrives again this weekend.

A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the Southern Sierra Nevada above 6,000 feet at 10 PM Friday. It stays active until PM Sunday.

A Winter Storm Warning means severe winter weather conditions will make travel exceptionally hazardous or nearly impossible. The majority of this snow will fall Saturday — specifically from 4 AM until 10 PM. Winds will gust as high as 50 mph on exposed ridgetops and near the crest. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle.

Expect wind and rain in the Valley, too.