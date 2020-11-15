Next storm system arrives early Wednesday

Crisp, clear weather this weekend.

Temperatures are running very close to averages. Fresno reached a high of 66 degrees Saturday afternoon. It’s the average high for this time of year.



Mostly sunny skies stick with us until our next system arrives late Tuesday.

This isn’t a big rain or snow maker but it does have the potential to bring some showers to the Valley, rain to the foothills and a few inches of snow above 6,500 feet. This begins Tuesday night around midnight.



Highs reach nearly 70-degrees Monday and warm into the mid 70s Tuesday before cooler air arrives ahead of this next system.



So you’re wondering when might we see some REAL wet weather? I can’t say. Models show two storm systems on the way Thanksgiving week but nothing indicates they won’t be just as weak.



Those are set to arrive the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and then the weekend after. But it’s a far-future forecast and those are the toughest to get right!