Next storm Sunday night

Rain and snow arrive at the end of the weekend.

Expect some patchy fog Saturday Morning. Some patchy fog is possible Sunday Morning.

The next storm system arrives late Sunday.

It will pass quickly so precipitation amounts don’t look to be huge. It fact, they’ll depend a lot on the path the low takes as it moves through California.

If it passes over Central California directly, expect up to a quarter inch of rain on the Valley floor and a few inches of snow above 5,000 feet.

But it may stay west enough to just graze the the Valley, keeping expected totals closer to 0.10″ precipitation.

Expect partly cloudy skies New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.