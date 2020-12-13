New round of rain Sunday

Rain comes again Sunday after a wet start to the weekend.

Totals from Friday and Saturday show areas north of Fresno getting more rain. This will be the case again Sunday.

This new round will bring less rain and snow than the first half of our weekend. Snow levels will be some 7,000 feet. A couple inches of accumulation is possible in high elevations.

A mix of clouds during the day and fog at night are in the forecast through the rest of the week.

Conditions will be dry until Thursday, when another storm system brings chances for rain in the Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada.