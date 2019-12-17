Near-freezing Tuesday morning, chance Wednesday



Some light showers are possible in the Valley early Wednesday along with some light snow high in the mountains. Totals will be very light. A better chance of precipitation arrives this weekend.

Temperatures will drop to near 32 degrees in the Valley tonight.



Most areas will be a degree or two above freezing at sunrise Tuesday, when temperatures will be coldest.

When so many spots are this close to freezing, it’s common for low areas such as those near rivers and bridges to dip into freezing. Frost is possible.





