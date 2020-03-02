Near-freezing in the Valley tonight, days warm quickly this week

The storm system that brought gusty winds and mountain snow has dropped temperatures considerably in Central California. It wasn’t a big snowmaker, but snow levels fell to nearly 3,000 feet late Sunday as the system was exiting our area.

Temperatures overnight and early Monday will be very chilly. It will be a frosty night in the Valley and feel extra cold in the mountains because winds will still be strong through the night.

Expect dry and warm conditions through the days ahead. In fact, highs will push to 80-degrees in the Valley midweek. Our next storm system arrives next weekend, bringing temperatures back down toward average.