Much cooler this week

Newsom orders closure of bars in Fresno, Tulare and 5 other counties over increased spread of COVID-19

After a high of 107 Saturday, Sunday was a much cooler 92 degrees in Fresno.

It’s actually below the average high of 95 degrees for this time of year.

Winds were strong in on the west side of the Valley and in the Sierra. Wind gusts near 50 miles per hour helped a fire near Pacheco Pass grow rapidly and spread smoke through much of the Valley.

Winds will calm late Sunday night and skies will remain clear. Monday will be considerably cooler and it looks like highs in the hundreds may not return until next week.

