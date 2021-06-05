Much cooler next week

HANFORD, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was arrested Saturday after police say he was selling items stolen from a Hanford home on an online marketplace.

Police in Hanford were dispatched Saturday on a call of a suspect stealing items from a home near Fargo and 11th avenues. Investigators say the suspect entered vehicles outside the residence, took items, and then used the garage door opener to enter the home's garage and take power tools and other items.