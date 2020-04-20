Mtn. showers, possible storms Monday

A storm system arrives tomorrow. It’s not strong. This storm system will bring a chance of showers to the Valley with showers and possible thunderstorms in the Sierra Nevada. These will be most active in the afternoon and evening. Some could linger into Tuesday.



Our weather becomes drier and warmer midweek on.In fact, highs may reach the 90-degree mark the first time this year next Saturday and Sunday.



Fresno reached a high of 74 degrees this afternoon. The average high this time of year is now 75 degrees.



The storm system arriving Monday will drop temperatures somewhat. Little accumulation is expected. The Sierra Nevada may get between and tenth to a quarter inch with snow levels around 7000 feet.Elsewhere up to a tenth of an inch of rainfall is possible. Any isolated thunderstorms that may develop in the mountains will of course boost accumulation in any areas they affect.



The low moves into the Desert Southwest by Tuesday, but wrap-around activity continues unsettled weather a while longer.



Temperatures will warm through the end of the week, with highs in Fresno possibly reaching 90-degrees next Saturday and Sunday.