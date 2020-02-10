Mountain winds pick up again tonight

Very strong wind gusts are affecting foothill and mountain areas Sunday. The gusts are subsiding in many areas this evening, however the Mono winds will strengthen again late tonight bringing gusts of some 40 to 50 miles per hour to areas including Yosemite, Oakhurst, Bass Lake, Shaver Lake, North Fork, Huntington Lake and Hume Lake.

HRRR forecast model run 2/9/2020 21z zoomed. Wider Central California views below.

Mono winds are also known as Santa Ana winds.

The strong gusts are created as air pushes tightly between areas of high and low pressure to our east. Such winds are known to cause damage because gusts can blow at very speed as air twists and turns around mountain terrain.

The winds warm and dry as they descend in elevation into higher pressure making them of particular concern during fire season.