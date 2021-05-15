Mountain thunderstorms Sunday

Chances for mountain thunderstorms in the Yosemite area increase this weekend. We saw a few spotty showers Saturday as things stayed fairly quiet in the central part of the Sierra while thunderstorms brewed closer to Lake Tahoe. We’ll see some isolated thunderstorms near the Sierra crest Sunday and Monday afternoons and evenings, too. Chances are best Sunday.

Small hail and wind gusts near 40 miles per hour are possible with the stronger of these storms. Lightning and localized flooding are also things to keep in mind for these areas.



The same unsettled pattern is also helping drop temperatures here in the Valley, making for a spectacular weekend. Fresno reached a high of 94-degrees Friday. Saturday was much cooler.