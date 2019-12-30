Mountain snow, Valley fog Monday

A storm system off California’s coast brings light snow to mountain areas Monday morning. Snow amounts will be light — expect a couple inches in high mountain areas. Snow levels will be low, however, with snow all the way down to 4,000 feet.

A few spotty showers will also cross the Valley Monday morning.

More parts of the Valley will see fog than rain, with most of the patchy fog developing near sunrise.

A Dense Fog Advisory was issued for the central portion of the San Joaquin Valley but was canceled after 6:00 am.

High pressure sets us up for dry, stable weather for the start of next year.

