Mountain showers ending

Bands of showers mainly affecting the Sierra Nevada near Yosemite brought a trace of precipitation to Fresno Friday evening.

That’s all we’re likely to get until midweek, when another storm system crosses the area.

Until then, expect highs in the 60s and lows near 50 in the Valley. Morning fog is possible.

Fresno reached a high of 68 degrees Friday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is 66 degrees.

The upcoming midweek storm system has a greater chance of bringing showers to the Valley, however forecast amounts still look slim — in the range of several hundredths of an inch!