Mountain and Valley storms today

Mountain thunderstorms with dry lightning are elevating wildfire risk in Central California.

Showers began to develop high in the Sierra around noon Sunday. Lightning detection technology shows few strikes so far. .

The showers are gaining strength and by 3:00 were present along the Valley’s West Side near Coalinga.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Valley, too with the greatest chances before sunset.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the West Side Hills, Sierra Foothills, Sierra Nevada and Kern County Mountains from midday Sunday through Monday afternoon. Lightning from dry thunderstorms could spark new wildfires.

The greatest threat is in the Sierra foothills, west side hills and mountains.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect until 5:00 PM Monday.