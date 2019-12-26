Breaking News
Driver found dead in big rig on snow-packed Grapevine, CHP says; route still closed

Mostly sunny skies return later today

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Showers are ending in Central California. Clouds will slowly clear. We’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies by later this afternoon.

The Christmas storm is still moving through southern California, closing the Grapevine on I-5 and Highway 58 to Tehachapi.

A Winter Storm Warning continues for these major mountain passes until 10 PM.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING

WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Widespread snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches above 3000 feet, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches on the highest peaks. Snowfall ranging from a dusting to a few inches as low as 2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

WHERE: Tehachapi area including the city of Tehachapi as well as Highway 58 through Tehachapi Pass. Fort Tejon area including Frazier Park, Cuddy Valley, Pine Mountain Club, and Interstate 5 through Tejon Pass.

WHEN: Through 10 PM PST Thursday.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to slick and snow covered roads. Road closures and travel delays are possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

weather.gov/hnx

Showers ending this morning in Central California. Skies will clear to mostly sunny by later this afternoon.

