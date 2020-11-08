More wintry weather Sunday

Our first storm of the season is halfway done.

We saw some decent amounts of rain in some parts of the Valley Saturday morning while almost nothing in others. Merced received 0.48″ so far. Fresno 0.10″ and and Visalia a slim 0.02″



There will be another round Sunday (arriving before sunrise) but this will be mainly in the mountains. These areas can expect a repeat of today’s weather if not something a little stronger. Breezy conditions (but not like Friday) may return, too.



Snow levels are down to 4,000 feet, where accumulation stays light. High elevations of the Sierra Nevada will get as much as a foot of snow.

I’m expecting snow to melt in places like Shaver and Yosemite Valley but Huntington Lake where temperatures stay below freezing could have some 5″ snow by Sunday night.



A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 10 PM Sunday for areas above 4,000 feet. Heavy snow is expected with accumulations of 6 to 12 inches above 7,000 feet by Sunday evening. Gusty winds and blowing snow may create local whiteout conditions over higher elevations.



This kind of weather means possible travel delays and road closures along with slick driving conditions. Tire chains will most likely be required. Campers and hikers should be prepared wintry conditions and dangerously cold wind chill temperatures.



It looks like we might just do this all again next weekend!