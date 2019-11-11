More warm days ahead

Breaking News
Fresno reached a high of 77 degrees Sunday afternoon.

It’s nearly 10 degrees above the average for highs at this time of year!

A persistent ridge of high pressure is to blame for the warm weather.

Veterans Day looks nice. Temperatures will be nearing 70 degrees for the Veterans Day Parade in downtown Fresno. It starts at 11:00 a.m.

Expect little change in the weather until it moves late in the week ahead. The high Tuesday may reach 80 degrees!

Temperatures will cool into the weekend. They’ll be closer to average. No precipitation expected but there’s a good chance of Valley fog Friday and Saturday mornings.

