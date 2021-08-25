More smoke, heat by week’s end

Our air quality still gradually improving in the Valley, while thick smoke from wildfires continues to linger in the mountains.


Today, many parts of the Valley will experience some of the cleanest air all week. Particulate matter will start to build again, reducing air quality into the weekend. Heat will also return with highs in the hundreds beginning Friday.

Fresno reached a high temperature of 96 degrees Tuesday afternoon. That’s actually the same as the average high for this time of year.

Today is looking much the same with Fresno expected to reach 96 degrees.

