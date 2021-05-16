More Sierra storms, mild temperatures

Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again in the Central Sierra Nevada Monday afternoon and evening. There will be fewer than Sunday and their focus farther south.

Nevertheless, there is still the possibility for thunderstorms to develop. Some may gain enough strength for 1/2-inch hail, 40 mile-per-hour wind gusts and localized flooding.

The low pressure system bringing all this unsettled weather exits the area later Monday.

Temperatures in Central California will begin to warm back up. High pressure returns over the western United States and gains strength until Wednesday, when another trough of low pressure moves in.