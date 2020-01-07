More dense morning fog

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dense fog will again start the day Tuesday in the Valley.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Valley through 10:00 AM Tuesday morning.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY…

WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile and as low as a few
hundred feet in dense fog.

WHERE…Southern San Joaquin Valley.

WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This includes Interstate 5 from Highway 99
to Kettleman City. Additional highways affected include, but are
not limited to… Highways 99, 152, 180, 198, 41, 43, and
Highway 58 west of Bakersfield.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use only low beam headlights, avoid passing other vehicles on two lane roads, and leave a safe braking distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

weather.gov/hnx

The fog will linger with some clouds lasting through much of the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know