More dense morning fog

Dense fog will again start the day Tuesday in the Valley.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Valley through 10:00 AM Tuesday morning.
DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY…
WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile and as low as a few
hundred feet in dense fog.
WHERE…Southern San Joaquin Valley.
WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This includes Interstate 5 from Highway 99
to Kettleman City. Additional highways affected include, but are
not limited to… Highways 99, 152, 180, 198, 41, 43, and
Highway 58 west of Bakersfield.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use only low beam headlights, avoid passing other vehicles on two lane roads, and leave a safe braking distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.weather.gov/hnx
The fog will linger with some clouds lasting through much of the day.