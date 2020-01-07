More dense morning fog

Dense fog will again start the day Tuesday in the Valley.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Valley through 10:00 AM Tuesday morning.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM TUESDAY… WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile and as low as a few

hundred feet in dense fog. WHERE…Southern San Joaquin Valley. WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This includes Interstate 5 from Highway 99

to Kettleman City. Additional highways affected include, but are

not limited to… Highways 99, 152, 180, 198, 41, 43, and

Highway 58 west of Bakersfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use only low beam headlights, avoid passing other vehicles on two lane roads, and leave a safe braking distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. weather.gov/hnx



The fog will linger with some clouds lasting through much of the day.