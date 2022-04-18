Highs will be at or above average through midweek.
The average high this time of year is 74 degrees.
Fresno will reach about 80 degrees Monday afternoon.
A storm system arrives Thursday. It looks more potent than the last few that passed through our area.
Rain totals in Fresno could reach a quarter inch with lesser amounts south and greater amounts north.
Snow levels will start above 5,000 feet, eventually dropping to 4,000 feet by the end of this system. We’ll see a few inches of snow in spots like Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake, while the highest mountain areas surrounding Yosemite National Park could see up to two feet of snow!