Highs will be at or above average through midweek.

The average high this time of year is 74 degrees.

Fresno will reach about 80 degrees Monday afternoon.

A storm system arrives Thursday. It looks more potent than the last few that passed through our area.

Rain totals in Fresno could reach a quarter inch with lesser amounts south and greater amounts north.

Snow levels will start above 5,000 feet, eventually dropping to 4,000 feet by the end of this system. We’ll see a few inches of snow in spots like Shaver Lake and Huntington Lake, while the highest mountain areas surrounding Yosemite National Park could see up to two feet of snow!