Mild now, stormy next week

Pleasant weather in Central California will continue through the weekend.
Expect similar temperatures Saturday and Sunday with clear, sunny skies.
Fresno reached a high of 68 degrees Friday afternoon.
The average high for this time of year is 62 degrees.
Temperatures will be cooler tonight, dropping more Valley cities into the 30s.
A wintry storm hits late Tuesday through Thanksgiving day. Follow updates on the storm here.