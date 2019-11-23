Mild now, stormy next week

Pleasant weather in Central California will continue through the weekend.

Expect similar temperatures Saturday and Sunday with clear, sunny skies.

Fresno reached a high of 68 degrees Friday afternoon.

The average high for this time of year is 62 degrees.

Temperatures will be cooler tonight, dropping more Valley cities into the 30s.

A wintry storm hits late Tuesday through Thanksgiving day. Follow updates on the storm here.