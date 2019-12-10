Lots of fog, little to no rain this week

Breaking News
Our only chance for rain and mountain snow this week comes Friday night and Saturday. Even if it does rain, don’t expect much.

Fog will be a more pressing issue with the Valley under a Dense Fog Advisory until 11:00 am Tuesday morning.



Visibility will be reduced to several hundred feet at times through the night and Tuesday morning.

Lowest visibility will occur in the center of the Valley in an area from Visalia to Merced covering Highway 99.

Fog will be thick for several hours, peaking around 8:00 AM.

Visibility should improve after 9:00 AM.



