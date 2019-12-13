Limited fog tonight, limited precipitation tomorrow

A storm system arrives in Central California Friday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for mountain areas above 7,000 feet. Overall, snow totals will range from 4 to 8 inches above this elevation, but its spread will be varied with some places getting a lot more and others getting a lot less.

Snow levels will drop from near 8,000 feet to 7,000 feet Friday. They’ll drop to 6,000 feet Saturday and fall even lower as the last of the precipitation falls from this system.

Although amounts will vary locally, overall this isn’t a huge snow event for the Sierra. Many Valley communities won’t see rain at all.



