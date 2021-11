Fog should be fairly limited once again Monday morning.

Visibility down to several miles was common across the Valley Sunday morning.

In Merced, visibility dropped to 4 miles at 5 AM.

In Madera, visibility dropped to 6 miles at 7 AM.

In Fresno, visibility actually dropped to 5 miles — the lowest all day — at noon.

In Hanford, visibility dropped to 3/4 of a mile at 7 AM.

In Visalia, visibility fell to 3 miles at 7 AM.

Much the same is expected Monday.