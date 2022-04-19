A weak storm system brings some light showers to the Yosemite area today. These will fizzle out by later this afternoon. Very light totals are expected.

The cold front does drop temperatures in the area. Fresno will see a high near 72 degrees.

The average high this time of year in Fresno is now 75 degrees.

A stronger storm system brings widespread rain and snow Thursday and the first half of Friday. Snow levels will eventually drop to 4,000 feet as winds gust in the Valley and mountains.

Fresno may see a quarter inch of rain.