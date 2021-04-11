Lasting warm weather this week

Temperatures will be above average every day this week.

Fresno reached a high temperature of 79 degrees Sunday afternoon.

This, after a high of 77 Saturday. The average high this time of year is 73 degrees. Expect temperatures to jump Monday with an expected high of 85 degrees.

There’s a couple slim chances for wet weather in the days ahead.

The first is Tuesday when a storm system in the Great Basin comes close enough to bring snow showers to high elevations of the Sierra Nevada.

The next slim chance comes with a storm system at the end of the workweek.