Hundreds return this week

This comfortable weather is short lived. Highs will again reach past 100 degrees by midweek.

The same ridge of high pressure that brought record highs to our area last week is not far to our East.



In fact, after this latest low drifts up and away the high pressure will grow and strengthen, boosting temperatures back to the hundreds midweek.

Lucky for us, temperatures will be cool again next weekend!



Temperatures were considerably cooler this weekend with highs of 83 Saturday and 81 Sunday. The average high this time of year is 88 degrees.



Chances for evening showers and thunderstorms in the mountains return through midweek as temperatures climb back into the 90s Tuesday and 100s Wednesday and Thursday.

Enjoy the break from the heat!