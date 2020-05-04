Hot week ahead

After a couple weak disturbances this weekend, high pressure builds over Central California this week boosting temperatures day-by-day.Highs will reach into the mid-80s Monday and into the 90s after midweek. Highs will reach the upper-90s Friday.



A weak system passing Sunday dropped high temperatures a little bit. They were within a degree or so of average, which is 80 degrees for this time of year.Winds were breezy at times in the Valley and gusty along the West Side of the San Joaquin Valley and south through Kern County. Gusty winds are diminishing over mountain passes.



The warming trend will bring heat some fifteen to twenty degrees above averages by the end of the week.



The ridge of high pressure begins to weaken and move by the end of next weekend, allowing some cooling after some of the hottest days yet this year!