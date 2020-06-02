Hot weather ahead

Highs will again reach past 100 degrees by midweek. After a cool weekend, temperatures today warmed nearly back to average.



We’ll see another big jump in temperatures tomorrow — approaching 100 degrees here in the Valley. And then highs in the hundreds Wednesday and Thursday.

The same ridge of high pressure that brought record highs to our area last week is not far to our East.

In fact, after this latest low drifts up and away the high pressure will grow and strengthen, boosting temperatures back to the hundreds midweek. Lucky for us, temperatures will be cool again next weekend!



Chances for evening showers and thunderstorms in the mountains also return through midweek as temperatures climb back into the 100s Wednesday and Thursday.