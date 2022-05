Temperatures took a jump Sunday with Fresno reaching 91 degrees.

The average high this time of year in Fresno is 84 degrees.

This while record highs are in the 100s. Highs will rise into the 100s by midweek. Wednesday will be the warmest day. Thursday’s high will also border the 100-degree mark.

Temperatures will cool somewhat going into next weekend and breezy conditions will return Friday, Saturday and Sunday.