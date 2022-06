Warmer temperatures again today as this week-long trend continues. Expect highs of 105 Friday and Saturday.

Fresno reached a high of 88 degrees Saturday afternoon. That’s about average for this time of year. The average high for Fresno is now 89 degrees. Sunday’s high was 90. Monday’s high was 91. Fresno reached a high of 95 Tuesday.

Temperatures will continue to climb this week, ending in the 100s this weekend.