Here’s how weather will impact travel this holiday

Quite a difference between weather in Central California and in Southern California — including the Grapevine — this Christmas.
A storm system will bring a few spotty showers to the San Joaquin Valley during the day on Christmas. Most Valley locations won’t get measurable rain.
Expect snow flurries in the Central Sierra Nevada with little accumulation.
The situation changes not far to our south.
Snow will be heavy on the Grapevine — especially overnight Christmas into Thursday.
Expect heavy snow through the night and then moderate snow showers through Thursday.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area until 10:00 p.m. Thursday
WHAT: Heavy snow expected. Widespread snow accumulations of 6 to 18 inches above 3000 feet, with isolated amounts up to 30 inches on the highest peaks. Snowfall ranging from a dusting to a couple of inches is possible as low as 2500 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
WHERE: Tehachapi area including the city of Tehachapi as well as Highway 58 through Tehachapi Pass. Fort Tejon area including Frazier Park, Cuddy Valley, Pine Mountain Club, and Interstate 5 through Tejon Pass.
WHEN: From 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Thursday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to slick and snow covered roads. Road closures and travel delays are possible.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.