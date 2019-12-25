Here’s how weather will impact travel this holiday

Quite a difference between weather in Central California and in Southern California — including the Grapevine — this Christmas.

A storm system will bring a few spotty showers to the San Joaquin Valley during the day on Christmas. Most Valley locations won’t get measurable rain.

Expect snow flurries in the Central Sierra Nevada with little accumulation.

The situation changes not far to our south.

Snow will be heavy on the Grapevine — especially overnight Christmas into Thursday.

Expect heavy snow through the night and then moderate snow showers through Thursday.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the area until 10:00 p.m. Thursday