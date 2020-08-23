Heavy smoke again Sunday

Heavy smoke continues into the workweek.

The SCU Lightning Complex started as one fire that quickly grew together just north of San Luis Reservoir. It has burned 339,968 acres and is 10% contained and the main source of smoke in the Valley.

The smoke was thick enough to keep the sun from warming us into the hundreds, today. It will likely limit highs to the upper-90s Sunday.

Thunderstorms are possible the next few afternoons in mountain areas. These raise the concern for more wildfires. Lightning from similar storms ignited many of the new fires throughout the state this week.