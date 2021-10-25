Heavy rain leaves Central California cool and damp

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Valley rain totals range from a half inch to an inch and a half, while some mountain areas like Yosemite saw more than six inches of precipitation.

The system passed out of the area Monday evening, leaving cooler and calmer conditions in Central California.

Fresno’s was at its warmest at midnight Monday, when the day began. The official high of the day is 68, although Fresno cooled out of the 60s around sunrise and did not return.

Overnight lows will be cooler tonight with many mountain areas looking at lows in the 20s.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid 60s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com