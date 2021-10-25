Heavy rain leaves Central California cool and damp

Valley rain totals range from a half inch to an inch and a half, while some mountain areas like Yosemite saw more than six inches of precipitation.

The system passed out of the area Monday evening, leaving cooler and calmer conditions in Central California.

Fresno’s was at its warmest at midnight Monday, when the day began. The official high of the day is 68, although Fresno cooled out of the 60s around sunrise and did not return.

Overnight lows will be cooler tonight with many mountain areas looking at lows in the 20s.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low-to-mid 60s.